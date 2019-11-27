Marvin W. Klopfenstein

Marvin W. Klopfenstein, 91, of Scott, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Country Inn Enhanced Living Center in Paulding.

He was born July 25, 1928, in Paulding County, the son of Edward and Emma (Stoller) Klopfenstein, who both preceded him in death. On December 10, 1950, he married the former Mary E. Tonner, who died July 15, 2014.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, and was a self-employed farmer.

He is survived by his children, Keith (JoAnne) Klopfenstein of Scott and Karen (Lester) Manz of Paulding; 11 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

He is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jaymee Klopfenstein; five brothers, Raymond, Floren, Alvin, Harold, and Gene (in infancy); and three sisters, Frances Laidig, Aldean Price, and Mabel (in infancy).

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 2, at Latty Apostolic Christian Church. She will be laid to rest in the Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at the church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to Galilean Children’s Home in Liberty, Kentucky, or Apostolic Christian Harvest Call.

Condolences may be expressed at www.denherderfh.com.

Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding is handling arrangements.