Lincolnview bowlers fall to Celina

Van Wert independent sports

Celina swept Lincolnview in non-conference bowling action at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

The Lady Bulldogs won 2,182-1,639, while the Bulldogs posted a 2,367-2,295 victory.

Shiann Kraft was high scorer for the Lady Lancers with a 336 series (159, 177), followed by Hanna Scaggs (148, 134, 282), Shania Profit (149, 117, 266) and Delaney Keysor (106, 107, 213). Ashley Hertel (96) and Brice Pruden (70).

Brad Korte led the Lancers with a 400 series (225, 175), followed by Drew Motycka (201, 134, 335), Justin Braun (180, 139, 319), Logan Daeger (143, 165, 308) and James Reinhart (146, 127, 273).

Lincolnview will face Minster at Community Lanes on Saturday.