High winds cause outages, other problems

Van Wert independent

High winds have caused outages on the south side of Van Wert and in rural areas, while phone systems at Van Wert Health and its Health Center on Fox Road are currently down due to a local power outage.

Van Wert Health Center (Medical Arts Building) is closed for the remainder of the day because of the outage, although the Van Wert Health North clinic phones are operating and the clinic is open.

In addition, the Christmas lighting ceremony planned for 6 p.m. today in Fountain Park has been canceled by the groups who organized the project. No word on whether that event will be rescheduled.