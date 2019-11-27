2 get prison sentences on felony counts

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Five people were sentenced and three arraigned during criminal hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Chad Harter, 41, of Willshire, was sentenced to 3 to 4½ years in prison on a charge of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Harter was given credit for 194 days already served.

Ashley Carr, 19, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 3-4½ years in prison on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree, and 12 months in prison on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound. The two sentences are to run concurrently, while Carr received credit for 199 days already served on the trafficking count and 24 days served on the possession charge. Both sentences are to run at the same time.

Dillon Nihiser, 23, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and theft, both felonies of the fifth degree. The sentences are to run consecutive to one another, with credit for 58 days already served, for a total sentence of 302 days in jail.

Calvin Placke, 25, of Convoy, was given three years of community control on one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of hashish, each a felony of the fifth degree. Placke must also serve 30 days in jail, beginning January 4, 2020, with work release; undergo a substance abuse assessment and any recommended treatment; and perform 200 hours of community service. He must also forfeit $1,993 in cash used in commission of the crime.

Jay Yoh, 60, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control on one count each of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, and operating a vehicle while impaired, a first-degree misdemeanor. Yoh must also serve 10 days in jail, beginning December 3, undergo a substance abuse assessment, undergo a one-year driver’s license suspension from August 1 of this year, forfeit a 9-mm pistol to the Van Wert Police Department, and pay a fine of $25.

Nathan Dunn, 37, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and complicity in trafficking, each a felony of the third degree; and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree, permitting drug abuse, and aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 11.

Faith Sevitz, 39, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, each a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. December 11.

Justin Reiley, 37, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 17.

Four people changed their pleas in Common Pleas Court.

Charles Jenkins, 42, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree, and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Amanda LaBounty, 36, of Payne, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of falsification, each a misdemeanor of the first degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield set sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 18.

Candelario Jimmie Benavidez, 67, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented performance, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Benavidez will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. January 22, 2020.

Caleb Geise, 27, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. Related charges were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea to the trespass count. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending successful completion of a treatment program.

Colby Black, 35, of Ohio City, was also in court for a bond violation hearing and admitted to violating his surety bond by failing to report to jail as ordered to serve his sentence. He was then ordered to jail to serve a 120-day jail sentence, with credit for 30 days already served.