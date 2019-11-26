Williman retires

Friends and co-workers gathered last week to bid farewell to longtime Van Wert Probate-Juvenile Court clerk Teresa Williman, who retired Friday after 34 years in that position. Williman began her court employment beginning with Judge Rex D. Fortney and, later, after Judge Fortney’s retirement, with current Judge Kevin H. Taylor. Williman’s tenure has included moving from the basement of the Van Wert County Courthouse to the court’s current location in the former People’s Bank & Trust building. As a deputy clerk, Williman was required to take seminars and webinars in order to keep current with changes in state law. “Her knowledge, expertise, and commitment to serve the public made her a valuable employee, who will be missed,” said Judge Taylor. photo provided