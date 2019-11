Silver Seals announce Christmas Lunch

VW independent/submitted information

The Federal-Mogul Silver Seals retirees group will have a Christmas Lunch at noon Friday, December 6, at the union hall in Van Wert. All retirees and spouses or special friends are invited. Members should bring dish to share and a $5 gift exchange. For more information, contact 419.238.0694 or 419.238.2165.