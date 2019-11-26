Not So Random Thoughts: Thank You

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

With Thanksgiving just a couple of days away, I’d like to say thank you to all of the local fall sports coaches, student-athletes, athletic directors and others who helped make our coverage successful.

In no particular order, the list coaches includes Crestview football coach Jared Owens along with statisticians Travis Cunningham and Adrienne May; Crestview volleyball coach Tammy Gregory; Crestview soccer coach John Dowling; Crestview golf coach Jeremy Best; Crestview cross country coach Jeff Bagley; from Lincolnview – girls golf coach Brad Doidge; boys golf coach Brett Hammons; volleyball coach JaNahn Evans, soccer coach Anson Moody, and cross country coach Matt Langdon; from Van Wert – golf coach Kim Doidge; cross country coach Matt Holliday; girls’ tennis coach Eli Alvarez; volleyball coach Jeff Marbaugh, girls’ soccer coach Solomon Okang, boys’ soccer coach Ata John Ochil and head football coach Keith Recker.

All of those coaches took the time to share results when needed, along with statistics and other information. They also were willing to talk, win or lose. It’s not always easy for coaches to chat after a loss, but these coaches were willing to do it without fail. In my many years of covering high school sports, I’ve come across coaches that aren’t quite so gracious. I don’t have a problem saying those coaches could learn a thing or two from this group.

A big thank you to Crestview athletic administrator Trent Kreischer, Lincolnview athletic director Greg Leeth and Van Wert athletic director Trent Temple for all of their help during the fall sports season. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – they’re among the very best in the business, and it’s very much appreciated.

Thank you to the fall sports athletes who competed during the fall sports season and thanks to our ace photographers Bob Barnes, Jerry Mason and Wyatt Richardson, who do so well capturing images of local sporting events.

Of course, thanks to all those who read the VW independent Sports page. We’re glad we can provide as much coverage as possible to a great group of dedicated sports fans.

We hope you enjoy our Sports page and as always, we’re always open to suggestions, feedback, questions and comments at sports@thevwindependent.com.