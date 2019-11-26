Kay D. Bohner

Kay D. Bohner, 82, of Van Wert, died in the early morning of Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

Kay D. Bohner

She was born on August 5, 1937, in Paulding County, the daughter of the late Orth and Virgie (Williamson) Shimp. She married Paul Bohner Sr., who died in August 2002 and they shared many memorable years together.

Kay’s surviving family includes her son, Paul (Myra) Bohner Jr. of Van Wert; two granddaughters, Katie (Kyle) Mullenhour of Delphos and Kelsey (Calib) Cunningham of Van Wert; and four great-grandchildren.

In keeping with Kay’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.