Crestview football awards

The Crestview Football program recently concluded its season with head coach Jared Owens, along with his coaching staff and the football cheer program, recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season. Football Scholar Athletes include: Row 1(above, left to right): Carson Kreischer, Brody Brecht, Isaiah LaTurner, Caylib Pruett, Kaden Short, Colby Swager, Logan Gerardot. Row 2: Tyler Hart, Hunter Rothgeb, Ian Bailey, Trever Sheets, Ayden Lichtensteiger, Dylan Barricklow, Dalton Castle, Nick Helt. Football Special Awards: Row 1 (below, left to right) : Carson Kreischer (Pride Award, NWC 2nd Team), Brody Brecht (Defensive Award, Captains Award, NWC 1st Team), Isaiah LaTurner (Defensive Award, Pride Award, Sledgehammer Award, Captains Award, NWC 1st Team), Caylib Pruett (Pride Award, NWC Honorable Mention), Kaden Short (Pride Award, Captains Award, NWC Honorable Mention). Row 2: Logan Gerardot (Defensive Award, NWC 1st Team), Ayden Lichtensteiger (NWC Honorable Mention), Colby Swager (Pride Award, NWC Honorable Mention), Dalton Castle (Pride Award), Noah Riggenbach (Pride Award). Crestview photos