Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

Crestview cheerleading awards

The Crestview football cheer program recently concluded the season by recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season. Cheer Scholar Athletes include: Row 1 (above, left to right): Rosie Bogle, Emily Barricklow, Hannah Schmiesing, Alyssa Hoersten, Maisee Short. Row 2: Carmen Hoersten, Haley Sheets, Olivia Dirr, Kenzie Leeth, Amber Young. Cheer Special Awards: Rosie Bogle (Most Spirited), Jamie Balliet (MVP), Destiny Lee (Most Improved). Crestview photos

