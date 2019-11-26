Blind woman speaks to Twig II in Nov.

VW independent/submitted information

On November 11, TWIG II held its monthly meeting in Conference Room A at Van Wert Health with 30 members greeted by hostess Barbara Sunderland. The invocation was given by Del Free and lunch was prepared by Van Wert Health.

Pat Weaver speaks to Twig II members during the group’s November meeting. photo provided

Guest speaker Pat Weaver was introduced by Diane Haller. Weaver’s topic for the afternoon was “Disabilities Didn’t Stop Me”. Due to her being born 3 months premature and weighing 2 pounds, 2 ounces, Weaver was placed on oxygen that hit the optic nerve, causing her to go blind. Weaver attended a regular school learning how to type and read Braille from a special education teacher.

She met her future husband while in college and said her eyes depended on him. Weaver and her husband have four children and she raised them one day at a time. When asked how she could tell what child started what, her mother told her that would come, as it is a “mommy thing”.

Weaver enjoys playing the piano, which she plays by ear, and the guitar. She sang a song that she and her daughter wrote titled “Don’t Give Up Now”. For her closing, she asked Twig II members to stand and sing “God Bless America” while she played the guitar in honor of Veterans Day.

Chairman Kathy Keysor called the business meeting to order. Keysor told the members that an out-of-town friend stopped at the Thrift Shop and said that the women working were very helpful and friendly.

Jane Broman said schedules for January 19 through March 28, 2020, will be handed out at the December meeting. If there any dates that are conflicting, members need to let Broman know by November 25.

Program Committee Chair Nancy Wolverton stated that the December meeting will be the organization’s Christmas Luncheon and will be held at noon Monday, December 9, at Elks Lodge 1197. The cost of the luncheon is $12 and no cancellations can be accepted.

Those in attendance in November included Barbara Adams, Sandy Amundson, Robin Benner, SharonBolenbaugh, Jane Broman, Judy Comer, Diana Crow, Cheryl Dray, Del Free, Diane Haller, Connie Hart, Linda Heath, Ella Jackson, Judy Jackson, Arlene Keysor, Kathy Keysor, Shirley Lichty, Joy McCleery Beverly Mercer, Corrine Mowry, Linda Myers, Mary Anne Padden, Sue Price, Malinda Shellabarger,