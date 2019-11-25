VW independent girls’ hoops roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Saturday night was a tough one for Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert’s girls’ baskeball teams, as all three lost their respective games.

Ottoville 46 Crestview 36

CONVOY — Bailey Gregory scored 14 and Olivia Cunningham finished with 13, but Crestview fell to 0-2 with a 46-36 loss to visiting Ottoville.

The Lady Knights trailed by just two, 10-8, after the first quarter, but were outscored 15-7 in the second period and trailed 25-15 at halftime, and 31-21 after three quarters.

Ottoville’s Jocelyn Geise led all scorers with 16, Kylee Hoersten finished with eight, and Alexa Honigford and Elise Kramer each tallied seven.

Crestview will return to action on Tuesday, December 3, vs. Parkway.

Continental 46 Lincolnview 35

Lincolnview led 10-9 after the first quarter but couldn’t keep pace in a 47-35 season opening loss to Continental at Lincolnview High School.

The Pirates outscored the Lady Lancers 18-10 in the second quarter and led 27-20 at halftime. Continental won the third quarter scoring battle 12-9 to lead 39-29 entering the final period.

Lincolnview had a 25-20 rebounding edge but had 22 turnovers, compared to 10 for Continental.

Kendall Bollenbacher led all scorers with 16 points, while Annie Mendenhall had seven points and six rebounds. Brianna Ebel finished with six points.

Continental had three players in double figures – Kerri Prowant finished with 13, and Addyson Army and Catelyn Etter each had 10.

Lincolnview (0-1) will host Ottoville on Saturday.

Coldwater 38 Van Wert 26

COLDWATER — Van Wert lost a low-scoring game, falling 38-26 at Coldwater on Saturday.

The Lady Cougars trailed 15-12 after the first quarter, 25-16 at halftime and 31-22 at the end of the third period.

Freshman Kyra Welch led Van Wert with 10 points, while Carly Smith chipped in with six and Carlee Young added five points, as the Lady Cougars were limited to 10 of 45 shooting (22 percent). Jamison Clouse had six rebounds for Van Wert, and Jaylyn Rickard, Sofia Houg and Allison Schaufelberger each had four.

Coldwater’s Lauren Gilliland led all scorers with 14 points and pulled down a game high 20 rebounds, while Annelise Harlamert had 11 rebounds and eight points. The Lady Cavaliers held a commanding 46-25 rebounding advantage in the game.

Van Wert (1-1) will return to action on Tuesday, December 3, at Marion Local.