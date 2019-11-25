St. Mark’s offers Breakfast at the Manger

VW independent/submitted information

Join in the fun Saturday morning, December 7, from 9:30-noon, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, with the church offers Breakfast at the Manger.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert to offer Breakfast at the Manger event in December. photo provided

The church invites all pre-school through fifth grade students and their families to come and celebrate the birth of Jesus. This free event will be fun for the whole family, with activities to include creating Christmas crafts, cookie decorating, and a family portrait taken at the Manger Scene (costumes included). A pancake breakfast will also be served.

The church is located at the corner of Washington and Sycamore streets in Van Wert. For more information, contact the church office at 419.238.6336 or visit its website at www.stmarkslutheranvw.com.