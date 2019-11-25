Monday Mailbag: November 25, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about basketball scheduling, Ohio State/Michigan, Competitive Balance and Holgate’s conference affiliation.

Q: Can you answer a scheduling question for me? Why is Van Wert’s girls’ basketball team playing five of its first six games away? Shouldn’t it be better balanced? It doesn’t seem right. Name withheld upon request

A: It’s just one of those scheduling quirks. It would be nice to see three of those games at home and three on the road, but it didn’t work out like that this year.

Look at it this way – after the opening stretch, the Lady Cougars will play 10 of their remaining 15 regular season games at home.

Q: How about a prediction for Ohio State and Michigan? Name withheld upon request

A: As an Ohio State fan, this game scares me. I know the Buckeyes are favored to win, but Michigan seems to be on a roll and is playing better football at the right time of the year.

I’m not saying the Wolverines will win, but this has the potential to be a much closer game than some people think.

Q: Of the remaining teams left in the football playoffs, how many are parochial schools? Is OHSAA’s Competitive Balance rule working? Name withheld upon request

A: There are 28 teams left in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s playoffs, four in each of the seven divisions.

Of those 28 teams, five are parochial or private schools – Cincinnati Elder (Division I); Cincinnati La Salle and Toledo Central Catholic (Division II); Columbus Bishop Hartley (Division III), and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (Division VII).

If you go by that, yes, Competitive Balance appears to be working, but it still may be too early to tell.

Q: Any update on Holgate moving from the GMC to the BBC? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s my understanding that no decision has been made yet, but a 17-member committee was formed to study the potential switch, and that group continues to examine the pros and cons of moving from the Green Meadows Conference to the Buckeye Border Conference in all sports but football. The Tigers will be part of the new Northern 8 eight-man football conference.

The BBC extended the invitation to Holgate on October 21, with a deadline of 60 days to make a decision, meaning we should hear something soon.

If Holgate accepts the invitation, I’m guessing the move wouldn’t take effect until at least the 2021-2022 school year.

