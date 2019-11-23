Lady Cougars rally past Ottoville 45-40

Van Wert independent sports

OTTOVILLE — Sophomore Carlee Young and freshman Kyra Welch each scored 13 points to lead Van Wert to a 45-40 comeback win over perennial power Ottoville on Friday.

It was the season opener for both teams and the first win for new head coach Hannah Phlipot.

Trailing 22-15 at halftime, Van Wert trimmed the deficit to 30-27 at the end of three quarters, then outscored the hosts 18-10 in the final period. Welch scored 11 points in the quarter on four baskets and three foul shots. Young, who scored five points in the opening quarter, hit a basket and free throw in the final stanza.

Jamison Clouse scored six points, while Jaylyn Rickard and Sofi Houg chipped in with four apiece. Emilee Phillips and Carly Smith had three and two respectively.

Nicole Knippen led Ottoville with 12 points, but left the game with an injury in the third quarter.

The Lady Cougars also won the junior varsity game, 37-32.

Van Wert will travel to Coldwater tonight, while Ottoville will play at Crestview.