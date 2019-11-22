Vantage accepting formal dress donations

VW independent/submitted information

Vantage Health Information Management (HIM) program instructor Diane Font and students are collecting homecoming, prom, and bridesmaid attire for the Tim Tebow Foundation, which provides a yearly prom night experience for people ages 14 and older with special needs.

Former Vantage Medical Office Management (Health Information Management) students pose with donated dresses and a dress rack created by Vantage Industrial Mechanics students.

“A Night to Shine” is held in many cities and countries around the world. Locally, Vantage will be donating to the Defiance event. Font and HIM students will be collecting all gently used formal ware, including dresses, suits, shoes, and costume jewelry, from now until Tuesday, December 10.

Interested community members may participate by dropping off items to Vantage Career Center’s District Office (Door 1) Monday through Friday during