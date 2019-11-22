Van Wert Chamber holds 14th small business luncheon

Small business award winners include (from the left) the Pregnancy Life Center, Gibsons Backyard BBQ, Collins Fine Foods, and Eric McCracken of Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated small businesses on Thursday with its annual Salute to Small Business Luncheon held at Willow Bend Country Club.

“Each person here today has been impacted, directly or indirectly, by the success of a small business, or has certainly been impacted by a small business represented her today,” said Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville during the event.

Eric McCracken, owner of Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, was presented with the Community Champion first place award and talked about his love for the Van Wert County community.

“It should go without saying, but a lot of times we need to remind ourselves this is a great place,” McCracken said. “It’s a great place to raise your kids; it’s a great place to grow up; it’s a great place to get a job; and it’s a great place to stay, or come back to.”

The Community Champion award is the only Small Business Award that can be given to an individual, as well as a business, and honors a person or entity that exhibits exemplary service to the community over time to strengthen Van Wert County and improve the lives of its residents.

Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price, who announced the winner, noted the many organizations McCracken is a part of, as well as the many organizations and causes he donates money to annually.

“There are many people in our community who do meaningful things for one another, and Eric is one of those,” Price said. “When his name is mentioned, two thoughts come to mind: involved and willing to help.”

The Service Industry Showcase Award, given to established service-oriented businesses, went to McCracken’s business, Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service. Other nominees were Young’s Waste Service and Laurie’s Naturescapes.

Other awards, winners, and nominees are as follows:

The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award, an award given to an innovative, established businesses that demonstrate commitment, initiative, and profitability to support community-oriented projects with their time and resources, went to Collins Fine Foods, while Young’s Waste Service and Sisters Bridal Boutique were also nominated for the award.

Collins also was awarded the Retail Champion Award, which goes to a business that goes above and beyond to please its customers, while also involved in community projects. Other nominees include Laurie’s Naturescapes and Laudick’s Jewelry.

Earning first place in the Charitable Non Profit category was the Pregnancy Life Center, while other nominees included Main Street Van Wert and the YWCA of Van Wert County.

The Palate Pleasers award, given to a food service provider, went to Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ in Convoy, while other nominees were Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich and El Mexicano restaurant.

Van Wert County Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker provided welcoming remarks to begin the program.