FBB launches food donation campaign

VW independent/submitted information

First Bank of Berne is launching a campaign to help families in its communities by accepting donations for local food banks. The bank will make a matching contribution, doubling the donation and support provided to kids, needy families, and the elderly in the bank’s member communities. Donations will be accepted at any First Bank of Berne branch or on its website at www.firstbankofberne.com.

“Each year, First Bank of Berne donates thousands of dollars to local food banks as our commitment to the communities we serve,” said First Bank of Berne President and CEO Kent Liechty. “We believe our local food banks do an outstanding job of understanding the needs of local families and providing essential food and resources to assist them. This year we call on our customers and the community to help.

“We are excited to launch this campaign and to continue supporting our communities and, more specifically, our local food banks,” Liechty added.