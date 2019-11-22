Avangrid gives back

Avangrid Renewables employees had the giving spirit on Thursday as they brought food and other items to Convoy United Methodist Church (above) for the church’s food pantry. Neil Voje of Avangrid said the company has been donating food to the Convoy church for 7-8 years, while Convoy resident Vicki Saylor noted that Avangrid also donated $30,000 to the Convoy Opera House restoration, which the Avangrid workers also toured while in the village (below). “While we don’t have wind turbines in the Convoy area, we feel that all of Van Wert County is in our area of support, whether we live there, have wind turbines there, or not,” Voje said, noting that the company donates money and other items to various charities throughout the county. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent