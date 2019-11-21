County hires Dixon to be interim auditor

Van Wert independent

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County Auditor’s office has a new boss, although the person hired is one familiar to most county officials.

As of today, former county auditor Nancy Dixon, who was hired for a 45-day period by the commissioners, will act as interim auditor. Dixon previously spent 60 years in the auditor’s office, including 45 years as auditor.

Since County Auditor Phillip Baxter accepted a suspension from that position, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the County Board of Commissioners needed to hire an interim auditor to replace him, and they needed to hire one quickly to keep the office operating.

In addition to hiring Dixon as interim auditor, the commissioners also hired her daughter, Sarah Lape, Dixon confirmed, as a full-time county employee. Lape will be tasked with a number of duties in her new position, but will also spend some time in the auditor’s office helping out, Dixon added.

One big plus in having Dixon back is that she can lend her expertise to the county budgeting process — something she has done many times in the past — while also working to bring the auditor’s office into balance with the treasurer’s office.

Special Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers had applied to the Supreme Court of Ohio to have Baxter suspended in connection with criminal indictments handed down against him. Baxter then had 14 days from the date of the application for suspension to either accept it or seek a hearing before the Supreme Court. He accepted that suspension on Wednesday afternoon.