VWES plans parent-teacher conferences

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Elementary School has scheduled parent-teacher conferences for the following dates and times:

Monday, November 25 — 4-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 26 — 8-11:40 a.m.; 12:20-4:40 p.m.; 5:20-8 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to contact their student’s teacher to schedule a conference time, if they have not already done so.

Van Wert City Schools will not be in session for students on November 25 for staff professional development, November 26 for parent-teacher conferences, and November 27-29 for the Thanksgiving holiday break.

School will resume Monday, December 2.