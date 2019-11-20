Students make stage ‘doorway to world’

People often refer to the stage as a “window to the world.” For students who perform upon it, it is really a “doorway to the world.”

By Tafi Stober

Gratefully, we have educators who understand that opportunity and value. Melissa Bloomfield, Van Wert High School Theatre Director and Middle and High School vocal music instructor, along with her cast and crew of 29 students, will performing their fall production of Sherlock Holmes this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

It was an honor to share thoughts with Melissa Bloomfield on her experience producing the show and her insights on what is to be expected from this entertaining show.

Q: What can you say special about this cast of performers?

A. This cast and crew has been a joy to work with. These students enjoy being on stage and behind the scenes and they are developing a passion for the arts. They are dedicated students who are involved in many activities but have truly devoted themselves to bringing these stories of Sherlock Holmes to life.

Q: As a teacher and mentor, in what ways have you seen the Theatre Department impact the lives of students at VWCS?

A. I focus on three primary skills; confidence, creativity, and collaboration. When they are involved in theatre, students learn to develop and build their confidence that allows them to create these characters and feel comfortable speaking or singing in front of others. I also embrace creativity so students learn to think outside the box and develop ways to be a divergent thinker. Through the production process, they also learn to collaborate and work with others. These three life skills are applicable to any content area they are studying or future career. Some choose the arts as their career path and others have utilized the skills learned from the arts in their current work or studies.

Q. As a drama instructor, can you provide any teaching techniques that you find most help students to be comfortable on stage.

A. There’s a variety of acting techniques, but I think what is most important for this production, since it is based off Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories, is to have them develop a deeper understanding through some character development and research. I also encourage students to connect their acting to personal experiences or emotions if they can. By understanding, the context and their character, they are able to portray them more accurately and then also personalize their role.

Q. Why did you choose to direct the Van Wert High School Theatre Department?

A. Prior to directing theatre at VWHS, I had been involved as a student and had helped choreograph and vocal music direct some of the past musicals. These opportunities were available and our theatre curriculum along with our productions continue to grow and expand. I have a passion for the arts and it is wonderful to see students take to the performing arts as well!

Q: Will the extra space of the Niswonger Annex project provide any benefit to the Theatre Department?

A. The annex project would provide more space for students in cast and crew to work and would allow for the department to grow. It would also provide rehearsal space if the auditorium is being used.

Q. What should people expect from the performance this weekend?

A. Audience members should expect a little bit of laughter, suspense, and intrigue. This is an adaptation of a few Sherlock Holmes stories. Students have been rehearsing since September and are excited to share what they have been working on.

We applaud the dedication to the performing arts demonstrated by all the schools in Van Wert County. They demonstrate one of the vital components that breathes life into the statement that Entertainment is Alive in Van Wert! Tickets are available now at the Niswonger Box office for this weekend’s performance of Sherlock Holmes.