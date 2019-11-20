St. Mary’s to have ornament workshop

VW independent/submitted information

This year, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church will host a “Making Magic Christmas Ornament” workshop on Saturday, December 7.

The event is open to children and families of all ages. Participants will make a keepsake Christmas ornament, write a letter to Santa Claus, enjoy delicious holiday treats and will be able to visit with Santa himself.

Those attending St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church’s Christmas ornament workshop will make ornaments similar to these. photo provided

Sessions times are 9-10 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. The workshop will take place in the school gym. St. Mary’s will provide supplies needed to make the ornaments. Participants are encouraged to bring personal photos to incorporate into the ornaments if they wish.

The sessions will be limited to 50 participants each. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from the rectory office or after the weekend Masses. Call 419.238.3079 for more information.

The workshop is a fundraiser for Catholic Charities USA. Its mission is to provide service to people in need, to advocate for justice in social structures, and to call the entire church and other people of good will to do the same