Hoops preview: Lincolnview Lady Lancers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

For the first time in ten years, the Lincolnview girls’ basketball program has a new leader.

Kyle Williams, a 2014 Lincolnview High School graduate, is entering his first season as head coach of the Lady Lancers and he’s already noticed some positive things ahead of the regular season.

Kyle Williams

“With our numbers being low last year (12) and losing two key seniors from last year, we have 15 total girls this year so I like that we are continuing to grow,” Williams said. “I think we have a good group of girls that are starting to buy into the philosophies, system and culture that I am trying to put into place and build upon. I think we also do a great job of learning each and every day.”

Last season, Lincolnview was 8-16 (1-7 NWC) under head coach Dan Williamson, who stepped down after nine seasons. The Lady Lancers lost Lakin Brant and Adia Welch to graduation, but Williams has two starters and four other letter winners back.

The returning starters are 5-2 senior guard Lana Carey and 5-9 senior forward Jordan Decker, who’s coming back from a knee injury, and 5-7 junior guard Brianna Ebel. The returning letter winners are 5-7 junior guard Annie Mendenhall, 5-7 junior forward/guard Sami Sellers and sophomore forwards Kendall Bollenbacher (5-10) and Zadria King (5-8).

“We have three starters back and three or four really key girls that came off the bench last year that will have a key role in this year’s team,” Williams explained. “I feel that we have a very talented and athletic team, but we need to continue to learn and work on things that will make us successful.”

“I think we have key parts for a good team, we just need to utilize what we have and continue to get our players to develop and play with consistency on both ends of the floor. I feel we could have a successful season.”

Williams believes that group will be best suited to get out and run.

“I would like to play an up-tempo style on both ends of the court,” Williams stated. “I think we have the personnel to do so. Our numbers are limited so that might hurt us at times but I think we can get up and down with the players we have.”

“As a team we need to continue to commit and buy into who we are as a team and our philosophy as a team,” Williams added. “We need to continue to work on every aspect of the game so that we are ready for the season.”

Lincolnview will open the season Saturday at home against Continental (6 p.m. junior varsity tipoff). Along with the NWC partition of the schedule, other non-conference games include Ottoville, New Bremen, Elida, Lima Central Catholic, Wayne Trace, Minster, Kalida, Van Wert, Antwerp, Parkway, Delphos St. John’s, Fort Jennings and Ridgemont.

“Our conference and non-conference schedule is going to be a grind all year,” Williams said. “The NWC has always been a conference that is tough from top to bottom. If we fight night in and night out I think we can compete.”

Williams is being assisted by Brenda Leeth and Brianna Geiger.