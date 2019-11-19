VWCS releases 2019-20 Quality Profile

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert City Schools recently released its 2019-2020 Quality Profile. The QP is designed to be an at-a-glance summary of what makes the educational experience at VWCS outstanding, touting the features of the district that are not considered on the state report card.

As a district, VWCS prides itself on the scope of academic offerings and extracurricular activities available to students. The QP also includes figures from the Class of 2019, such as graduation rate, post-secondary plans, and scholarship dollars awarded.

“While we are proud of the improvements made to some components of our state report card, we know that the report card is not the most accurate measurement of how well our district is doing,” said Superintendent Vicki Brunn. “Our schools are so much more than a simple letter grade the state assigns. The purpose of our Quality Profile is to give you a glimpse into the amazing things we offer at VWCS.”

“The educational experience at Van Wert is unlike anything around,” Brunn added. “From our innovative CEO (Career Education Opportunities) program to the variety of clubs, activities, and elective courses, our students are provided with a plethora of opportunities from elementary to high school. We’re also very proud to offer all-day kindergarten and preschool to our youngest students.”

The VWCS Quality Profile can be found online at www.vwcs.net/Content2/qualityprofile.