VWMS plans parent-teacher conferences

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Middle School announces that Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held in various locations of the Middle School from 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 21; 4-7:30 p.m. Monday, November 25; noon-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, with a teacher dinner break from 4:30-5 p.m.

Student centered parent-teacher conferences allow parents and students the opportunity to discuss their progress with the team of teachers. Members of the teaching staff welcome and encourage parents to visit the school during the above hours or during team time throughout the school year. Many activities will be happening during conferences including the book fair and our main stairwell lobby will be filled with information from various community organizations.

Those wanting to attend Middle School parent-teacher conferences should park in the MS main lot or Athletic parking lot and enter the building through the main entrance or middle school athletic entrance.

Parents are reminded that due to parent-teacher conferences there will be no school on Monday, November 25, Tuesday, November 26, and the rest of the week for Thanksgiving break. School will resume on Monday, December 2, for a regular school day.

If parents have not already received a conference time, they are encouraged to call or email their team of teachers or Sarah White, school counselor, at 419.238.5520 to schedule a conference.