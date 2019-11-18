Vantage sets parent-teacher conferences

VW independent/submitted information

This is a reminder to Vantage Career Center parents that parent-teacher conferences will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, November 25, and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, November 26. Call 419.238.5411, extension 2126, to schedule an appointment.

Conferences will be held in the school commons.

Parent-teacher conferences allow parents the opportunity to discuss their child’s progress with not only their career tech teacher, but academic teachers as well. Members of the teaching staff welcome and encourage parents to visit the school during conference hours.

After parent-teacher conferences and the Thanksgiving holiday, school will resume on Tuesday, December 3, for a regular school day.