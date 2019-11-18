Queen musical coming to Niswonger PAC

VW independent/submitted information

Broadway musical We Will Rock You will bring the music of iconic rock group Queen to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this Sunday evening.

The musical tells the story of a globalized future without musical instruments. A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians, fight against the all-powerful Globalsoft company and its boss, the Killer Queen; they fight for freedom, individuality, and the rebirth of the age of rock.

Scaramouche and Galileo, two young outsiders, cannot come to terms with the bleak conformist reality. They join the Bohemians and embark on a search to find the unlimited power of freedom, love, and rock & roll!



Don’t miss out on the opportunity to see, We Will Rock You this Sunday, November 24, starting at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, go online to NPACVW.ORG or call the Niswonger Box Office at 419.238.6722.