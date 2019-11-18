OHSAA regional title games are set

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the regional finals of the football playoffs on Sunday. During the first four rounds of the playoffs, all games will kick off at 7:00 PM unless otherwise noted. Division I, II, III and VI games are on Fridays, while Division IV, V and VII games are on Saturdays.

On Tuesday of this week, the OHSAA will announce the bracket pairings for the state semifinals, which are based primarily on geography of the schools involved in the division, not by record, state rank or other factors.

Of this weekend’s 28 regional final games, 10 matchups feature the No. 1 vs. No. 2 seeded teams in their region, while three No. 8 seeds have advanced to the third round. There are 14 undefeated teams still alive in the playoffs, although there are no matchups this week between undefeated teams.

Of the 56 teams that have advanced to the regional finals, there are 17 No. 1 seeds, 14 No. 2 seeds, seven No. 3 seeds, six No. 4 seeds, two No. 5 seeds, four No. 6 seeds, three No. 7 seeds (Trotwood-Madison, Bloom Carroll and Germantown Valley View) and three No. 8 seeds (Clyde, Carey and New Bremen).

Only one regional final features two teams that both won on the road in the first round. That is in Division IV Region 14 when sixth-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf takes on eighth-seeded Clyde.

There are three schools in the regional finals that are making their first appearance in the playoffs this decade, including New Bremen (last appearance was 2004), Howard East Knox (last appearance was 2005) and Groveport Madison (last appearance was 2007).

OHSAA Regional Final Pairings

Home team listed first. Pairings include seed and record. Area teams listed in bold.

Division I – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22

Region 1

1 Mentor (12-0) vs. 2 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) at Parma Byers Field at Robert M. Boulton Stadium

Region 2

1 Springfield (11-1) vs. 3 Dublin Coffman (10-2) at London Bowlus Field

Region 3

4 Groveport-Madison (10-2) vs. 2 Pickerington Central (11-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 4

4 Cincinnati Elder (10-2) vs. 3 Cincinnati Colerain (11-1) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium

Division II – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22

Region 5

1 Massillon Washington (12-0) vs. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) at the University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Region 6

1 Avon (12-0) vs. 2 Avon Lake (11-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

Region 7

1 Toledo Central Catholic (12-0) vs. 6 Lewis Center Olentangy (7-5) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 8

1 Cincinnati La Salle (10-2) vs. 3 Harrison (11-1) at West Chester Lakota West Firebird Stadium

Division III – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22

Region 9

4 Aurora (12-0) vs. 6 Chardon (10-2) at Solon Stewart Field

Region 10

5 Sandusky (9-3) vs. 2 Mansfield Senior (11-1) at Clyde Stadium

Region 11

1 Columbus Bishop Hartley (11-1) vs. 2 Plain City Jonathan Alder (12-0) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Region 12

4 Hamilton Badin (9-3) vs. 7 Trotwood-Madison (9-3) at Miamisburg Holland Field

Division IV – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23

Region 13

1 Perry (12-0) vs. 2 Poland Seminary (10-2) at Austintown-Fitch Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium

Region 14

8 Clyde (8-4) vs. 6 Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 15

1 Newark Licking Valley (12-0) vs. 7 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-2) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 16

1 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 7 Germantown Valley View (10-2) at Cincinnati Princeton Mancuso Viking Stadium

Division V – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23

Region 17

1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 2 Akron Manchester (9-3) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium

Region 18

1 Oak Harbor (12-0) vs. 2 Orrville (11-1) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Region 19

1 Ironton (11-1) vs. 2 West Lafayette Ridgewood (12-0) at Nelsonville-York Boston Field

Region 20

4 West Liberty-Salem (11-1) vs. 2 West Jefferson (11-1) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22

Region 21

1 New Middletown Springfield (12-0) vs. 2 Mogadore (11-1) at Canfield South Range Ralph and Doris Witmer Field

Region 22

8 Carey (7-5) vs. 3 Howard East Knox (12-0) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Region 23

5 Anna (11-1) vs. 3 Archbold (11-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium

Region 24

4 Covington (10-2) vs. 6 Mechanicsburg (10-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23

Region 25

1 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1) vs. 2 Lucas (10-2) at Canal Fulton Northwest Don Schalmo Field at Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium

Region 26

1 Leipsic (11-1) vs. 3 Hamler Patrick Henry (9-3) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

Region 27

1 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11-1) vs. 2 Newark Catholic (9-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Region 28

8 New Bremen (9-3) vs. 2 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-2) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field