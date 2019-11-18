ODOT lists county highway repair projects
VW independent/submitted information
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 lists the following highway projects in Van Wert County this week:
- U.S. 224, south of U.S. 30, will be restricted to one land through the work zone for erosion repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.
- U.S. 30, under U.S. 224, northwest of the city of Van Wert, will be restricted to one through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.
- Ohio 49, between the village of Convoy and Ohio 81, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.
- U.S. 127, between the city of Van Wert and the Mercer County line, will be restricted to one land through the work one for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.
POSTED: 11/18/19 at 8:06 am. FILED UNDER: News