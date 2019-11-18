Mona Wilhelmina Weinman Thompson

Mona Wilhelmina Weinman Thompson, 87, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.

She was born April 25, 1932, the daughter of Hugo and Lorena (Stuckey) Weinman, who both preceded her in death. On May 26, 1956, she married Roy Thompson Jr., who died in 2016.

Survivors include four children, Romona (Kevin) Carver of Dayton, Randall (Bonnie Bryan) of Van Wert, Heather Barker of Rockford, and Holly (Robert) Wehe of Willshire; a daughter-in-law, Kelli Thompson of Van Wert; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary (James) Breithaupt of Dewitt, New York.

A son, Roy Thompson III; and one sister, Myla Hyman Heine, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church near Rockford, with Pastor Robin Owen officiating.

Visitation is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Smile Train, or Parkway Music Boosters.

Condolences may be expressed at ketchamripley.com.