Local Elks lodge to hold memorial service

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 will hold its annual memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, in the Lodge Room.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks mandates that the first Sunday in December of each year be set aside as the day in the Order when Elks shall pause and pay their respects to those members who have passed away.

This year, the Van Wert lodge will remember the following deceased members: Billy K. Flanagan, Lowell M. Kever, Timothy L. Purmort, Bernard J. Nieman, Dr. David O. Morgan, Dennis A. Linser, Jeffrey M. Ebel, Gary L. Gamble, Paul D. Clark, John J. Paullus, Dale H. Long, and Robert G. Wolters Sr.

This year’s service will feature Randy Long from Van Wert as the main speaker. Special music will be provided by Long and lodge organist Linda Stanley.

Lodge Chaplain Larry Miller is the officer in charge of this service, which is open to the public.