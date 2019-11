Crestview CC awards

The Crestview cross country program concluded its season after Ragen Harting’s State appearance. Head coach Jeff Bagley and assistant coach Randy Grandstaff recognized their teams’ accomplishments throughout the season at their recent awards presentation. Girls Scholar-Athlete Awards Row 1 (top, left to right): Lauren Walls, Megan Mosier, Lydia Saylor, Ragen Harting. Row 2: Emily Greulach, Baylee Miller, Adalynn Longstreth. Boys Scholar-Athlete Awards Row 1 (middle, left to right): Cameron Cearns, Danil Lichtensteiger, Wyatt Richardson. Row 2: Brian Myers, Isaiah Watts, Hayden Tomlinson. Special Awards Row 1 (bottom, left to right): Cameron Cearns (Modock Award, MVP, Golden Guts), Jacob Forwerck (Modock Award, Most Improved), Isaiah Watts (Most Improved), Hayden Tomlinson (Modock Award, MVP). Row 2: Ragen Harting (Modock Award, MVP, Academic All Ohio), Emily Greulach (Modock Award, Golden Guts), Adalynn Longstreth (Modock Award, Most Improved), Megan Mosier (Most Improved), Kiara Anderson (Modock Award). Crestview photos