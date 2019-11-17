Robert E. Wolfrum

Robert E. Wolfrum, 89, a beloved math teacher and baseball coach at several northwest Ohio high schools, died Sunday, November 16, 2019, at Van Wert Manor in Van Wert.

Robert was born October 9, 1930, the son of Ervin and Olive (Stuckey) Wolfrum, who both preceded him in death.

He was a 1949 graduate of Mark Center High School and Defiance College, and received a master’s degree in education from Indiana University.

He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany after the end of the Korean War.

On December 25, 1966, he married Barbara (Kinney) Wolfrum, who survives.

Robert was a math teacher for nearly 40 years, infecting students with his enthusiasm for the subject and encouraging them with his hallmark exclamation “Tremendous!” after a right answer. He taught at McClure, Hilltop, Antwerp, Defiance, Holgate, Lincolnview, Delphos Jefferson, and Delphos St. John’s. Often during and after his teaching career, Robert was approached by former students who thanked him for being their teacher and challenged him to guess who they were. He didn’t always know their names, but he almost always could pinpoint their families.

He also coached baseball and other varsity sports at the schools where he taught and was at the helm when the 1974 Lincolnview baseball team advanced to the state semifinals. After his coaching career, he gave back to the game of baseball by serving as an umpire.

Robert enjoyed golf and gardening. For many years, he had a standing foursome every Saturday morning at The Woods (now Hickory Sticks) Golf Club. The highlights of those Saturdays were stories told by and about his good friend and golfing partner Dick Kirkendall. Robert loved sharing those stories later with friends and family.

He was a longtime member of Kingsley United Methodist Church outside of Ohio City and served as the church treasurer for many years.

Robert is also survived by two sons, Timothy (Kristin) Wolfrum of Palmetto, Florida, and Todd (Angie) Wolfrum of Middle Point; six grandchildren, Wesley Wolfrum, Elle Wolfrum, Sam Wolfrum, Cal Wolfrum, Nick Sowers, and Caleb Sowers; and a great-grandchild, Alice Rose Sowers.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Haver, and two brothers, Eugene Wolfrum and Howard Wolfrum.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Riverview Memory Gardens east of Defiance.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, and an hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.