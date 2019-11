Place, Hammons named to WBL First Team

Van Wert independent sports

11 Van Wert Cougars have been named to the Western Buckeye League All-League football team.

Senior offensive tackle Colin Place and senior defensive tackle Keagon Hammons were named first team All-WBL, while two classmates – Parker Conrad (guard and linebacker) and Jake Hilleary (running back) were named to the All-WBL second team. In addition, junior defensive back Owen Treece and sophomore defensive end Cullen Dunn earned second team honors.

Seniors Tanner Barnhart (wide receiver) and TJ Reynolds (linebackers) were named honorable mention All-WBL, along with junior wide receiver Dru Johnson and offensive/defensive lineman Charlie Witten.

First Team

Offense

Tackles: Colin Place, Van Wert; Bryan Ward, St. Marys; Aaron Rieman, Ottawa-Glandorf

Guards: Logan Allen, St. Marys; Logan Schmitz, Ottawa-Glandorf

Centers: Riley Sweigart, St. Marys; Tyler Schroyer, Wapakoneta

Tight end: Isaac Meeks, Wapakoneta

Wide receivers: Jayden Cornell, Landon Rush, Kenton

Flex: Brennan Blevins, Ottawa-Glandorf

Running back: Ty Howell, St. Marys; Evan Kaeck, Wapakoneta; Clay Recker, Ottawa-Glandorf

Quarterback: Blaine Houston, Kenton

Defense

Ends: Blake Kanorr, St. Marys; Isaac Meeks, Wapakoneta

Tackles: Keagon Hammons, Van Wert; Noah Eikenbary, Kenton; Trey Fisher, St. Marys; Aaron Rieman, Ottawa-Glandorf

Linebackers: Luke Fackler, Kenton; Evan Kaeck, Reed Merricle, Wapakoneta

Defensive backs: Ty Howell, St. Marys; Devin Huelskamp, Wapakoneta; Jayden Cornell, Kenton

Flex: Lucas Walter, St. Marys

Second Team

Offense

Tackles: Jordan Speller, Elida; Ezekiel Arnett, Wapakoneta

Guards: Parker Conrad, Van Wert; Erie Carpenter, Wapakoneta

Center: Tyler Leopold, Ottawa-Glandorf

Tight end: Will Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf

Wide receivers: Jacob Vorhees, Shawnee; Jarrod Beach, Ottawa-Glandorf

Running back: Jake Hilleary, Van Wert; Will Roberson, Shawnee

Quarterback: Jacob Balbaugh, Ottawa-Glandorf

Defense

Ends: Cullen Dunn, Van Wert; Carter Bays, Kenton

Tackles: Cory Fortkamp, Celina; Keith Houser, Wapakoneta; Logan Schmitz, Ottawa-Glandorf

Linebackers: Parker Conrad, Van Wert; Trey Johnson, Bath; Logan Miller, Ottawa-Glandorf

Defensive backs: Owen Treece, Van Wert; Peyton Wilson, Shawnee; Eric Heebsh, Ottawa-Glandorf

Honorable Mention

Van Wert: Tanner Barnhart, TJ Reynolds, Dru Johnson, Turner Witten

Bath: Derek Grigsby, Zach Simpson, Lex Boedicker, Carter Parlapiano

Celina: Cayden Thomson, Ridge Walley, Jaxson Silliman, Cooper Jones

Defiance: Caden Kline, Zach Parrish, Johnny Ceballos, Romero Pearson

Elida: Mike Niebel; Devon Barnett, Dylan Harmon, Nick Niebel

Kenton: Jake Eversole, Landen West, Cam Pulfer, Logan Hurt

Ottawa-Glandorf: Ethan Alt, Caleb Kuhlman, Cy Rump

Shawnee: Gavin Looney, Reece Bagan, Jeff Hunter

St. Marys: Tanner Howell, Ethan Freewalt, Carson Fishback, Kurt Bubp

Wapakoneta: Dylan Gonterman, Noah Ambos, Garrett Siefring, Jake Lee

Offensive Back of the Year: Jayden Cornell, Kenton

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Aaron Rieman, Ottawa-Glandorf

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Isaac Meeks, Wapakoneta

Defensive Back of the Year: Luke Fackler, Kenton

Kicking Specialist: Ty Howell, St. Marys

Coach of the Year: Brent Fackler, Kenton; Travis Moyer, Wapakoneta