CERT planning auction fundraiser in Nov.

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Emergency Management Agency are planning a Quarter-less Auction Monday, November 18, at Moose Lodge 1320. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the auction to begin at 6 that evening.

The event is being held to raise money to assist families in need after house fires or other disasters. Funds raised will also allow CERT to assist first responders with hydration and food at emergency scenes.

“What a way to support a good cause and have fun at the same time,” said CERT Chairman Mark Klausing.

Auction paddles are $3 each, with a 50/50 raffle also to be held, while food will be available for purchase at the lodge.

More auction details are listed on the following Facebook page: “Van Wert County CERT Quarterless Auction”, while those interested are welcome to view CERT’s Facebook page: Van Wert County CERT for a list of events CERT has responded to and the training CERT members have completed this year.

CERT is a volunteer organization that replies on local support to help families in need. CERT is also a United Way agency.