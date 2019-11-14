Terry L. Adams

Terry L. Adams, age 74, of Middle Point, passed away at 10 p.m. Tuesday November 12, 2019, at his home, following an extended illness.

Terry was the owner of Quality Painting and Roofing, retiring in 2007, and he was a life member of the American Legion. Terry was a graduate of Lincolnville High School and attended Ohio State University for three years.

Terry was born January 22, 1945, in Van Wert, the son of Zelma (Walters) and Glenwood Adams, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his son, Chad (Amy) Adams of Van Wert; a brother, Phillip (Jane) Adams of Sylvania; three grandchildren, Kyley (Tanner) Laemmle, MacKenzie Adams, and Gavin Gardner all of Van Wert; and four great-grandchildren.

There will be no public visitation or services.

Arrangements by Church Funerals Direct.

Preferred memorials: Amvets Post 698, 102 Adams St., Middle Point, OH 45863