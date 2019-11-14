Pigskin Pick’Em: regional semifinals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

After last week’s Ohio High School Athletic Association regional quarterfinals, just a handful of teams are left in the football postseason.

The Western Buckeye League went 2-2, with St. Marys Memorial and Ottawa-Glandorf posting wins, while Wapakoneta and Kenton lost. The lone Northwest Conference representative, Allen East, fell, while the Green Meadows Conference went 2-0, with Edgerton and Fairview winning their opening round games. The Midwest Athletic Conference went 3-2, although one of those losses was by Minster, to fellow MAC team Anna. New Bremen and Marion Local won, while Coldwater fell to Archbold in a stunning finish.

Out of 12 area playoff games, I was just 7-5. Here’s hoping things are better this week.

Just six games are on this week’s list.

Division III Region 12

8-3 Trotwood-Madison vs. 9-2 St. Marys Memorial

I’d like to see St. Marys win, but the Rams are considered the favorite here. I just don’t see the Roughriders keeping pace with Trotwood-Madison.

The pick: Trotwood-Madison

Division IV Region 14

9-2 Wauseon vs. 8-3 Ottawa-Glandorf

Again, I’d like to see Ottawa-Glandorf win, but just like Trotwood-Madison/St. Marys Memorial, I’m afraid Wauseon has too much firepower for the Titans.

The pick: Wauseon

Division VI Region 23

10-1 Fairview vs. 10-1 Anna

No. 8 seed Fairview pulled off a nice upset last week by beating top seeded Lima Central Catholic 29-27. However, Anna comes in loaded with talent, and the senior laden Rockets are on a mission.

The pick: Anna

Division VII Region 26

10-1 Leipsic vs. 9-2 Edgerton

I have to admit, I’m a little surprised that Edgerton won last week. The Bulldogs seemed to struggle at times during the second half of the regular season and they were facing the defending Division VII state champions.

This is an intriguing matchup, but I’m going with the No. 1 seed Vikings.

The pick: Leipsic

Division VII Region 28

8-3 New Bremen vs. 8-3 Lima Perry

I’m not going to beat around the bush – New Bremen, by a handy margin.

The pick: New Bremen

9-2 Marion Local vs. 10-1 Fort Loramie

This has the potential to be interesting but in my mind, it would be an upset if Fort Loramie won. While this may not be Marion Local’s strongest team, the Flyers are the favorite here.

The pick: Marion Local