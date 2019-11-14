Crestview soccer awards

The Crestview soccer program held its postseason awards banquet to recognize athletes for their hard work throughout the season. Coach John Dowler and his staff presented Northwest Conference Scholar-Athlete and special awards during the event. NWC Scholar-Athlete Awards (l to r) Row 1: Chloee Case, Madalyn Ward, Salex Overmyer, Jade Sheaffer, Lindsey Schumm. Row 2: Luisa Hoppe, Katelyn Castle, Hope Loyer, Micaela, Lugabihl, Macy Kulwicki, Addyson Dowler and Haley Owsley. Special Awards (l to r) Row 1: Hannah Dickson (Most Improved), Chloee Case (NWC Honorable Mention, Team Captain, Defensive Leader), Salex Overmyer (Team Captain), Jade Sheaffer (Hustle Award), and Madalyn Ward (2nd Team NWC, Team Captain, MVP). Row 2: Luisa Hoppe (Coaches Award), Katelyn Castle (1st Team NWC, Offensive Leader), Hope Loyer (NWC Honorable Mention, Coaches Award), Micaela Lugabihl (Hustle Award), Macy Kulwicki (2nd Team NWC, Coaches Award) and Addyson Dowler (NWC Honorable Mention). Crestview photos