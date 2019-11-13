ODOT sets info meeting on improvements

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) District 1 will hold a public meeting to share proposed safety improvements for the intersection of U.S. 127/U.S. 224 at Marsh Road in Van Wert County.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, November 19, in the community room at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with a presentation, followed by an open discussion, and questions from the public. Several exhibits of the proposed improvements will be available for viewing following the presentation. The meeting is expected to conclude by 8 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to present the proposed project and to solicit public comments regarding the proposed improvements.

ODOT and its consultant on the project, Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr & Huber Inc., are currently conducting a study of the intersection and evaluating options to improve its safety and operation. Among the alternatives being considered is a single-lane roundabout.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2022.

The public is asked to submit comments regarding the proposed project by December 19. A comment form and concept map of the project area will be available on the project website.