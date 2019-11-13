Football picks: Preseason vs. final standings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

If you’re a regular reader of our Sports page, you’ll remember that I made preseason predictions for Western Buckeye League and Northwest Conference football races. Now, it’s time to compare how those predictions stacked up against what really happened during the 2019 regular season.

WBL

I picked Wapakoneta to win this year’s title and I was correct, sort of.

The Redskins edged Ottawa-Glandorf in Week No. 10 to claim a share of the WBL title, along with Kenton. For the second straight season, the Wildats defeated Wapakoneta and this year, it gave Kenton a title share.

I picked St. Marys Memorial to finish second and Ottawa-Glandorf to finish third in the standings, but the two teams finished in a third place tie behind Wapakoneta and Kenton.

Van Wert was predicted to finish fourth and the Cougars actually finished fifth. Kenton was the preseason pick for the No. 5 slot in the WBL standings and obviously that was a goof. Based on amount of returning letterman and talent, I picked Elida to finish sixth, but during a difficult season that included a coaching change, the Bulldogs went 0-10.

Shawnee and Bath finished in a tie for sixth, higher than the preseason prediction of No. 9 and 10. Celina and Defiance ended the season tied for eighth in the WBL, Celina was picked seventh in the preseason rankings, while Defiance was picked eighth.

NWC

Spencerville was the preseason pick to win the Northwest Conference, and the Bearcats did indeed win the title. Actually, it was a share of the title with Columbus Grove and Allen East.

A lot of people thought Columbus Grove should have been the preseason favorite, and I’m not sure many fans thought Allen East would rise back to the top so quickly.

Allen East was predicted to finish No. 4, behind Crestview. The Knights finished fourth in the final standings, while Paulding finished fifth. The Panthers were projected to be the seventh place team. Bluffton and Ada were expected to finish fifth and sixth in the conference, but finished sixth and seventh. Delphos Jefferson was predicted as the eighth place team in the NWC.