9 arraigned, 3 sentenced in local Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

In addition to three Van Wert County officials, six other people were in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday for arraignment hearings.

Those arraigned include the following:

Daniel Craig, 37, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was ordered held on a $10,000 cash bond and to have no contact with alleged victims in the case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, December 11.

Abbey Eutsler, 33, of Venedocia, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of domestic violence, each a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of intimidation of a witness, a felony of the third degree. She was ordered held on a $50,000 cash bond, and is to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. Eutsler will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. December 11.

Ronald Schumm, 22, of Willshire, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the second degree, and aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony. An unsecured personal surety bond was set in the case and Schumm will appear for a pretrial conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 10.

Randy Maze, 60, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to one count of passing bad checks, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. December 11.

Mitchell Grote, 23, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree, and carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. December 10.

Phillip Graves, 26, of Columbus, entered a not guilty plea to one count of failure to register a sex offender, a felony of the third degree. A $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and Graves will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. December 11.

Three people were also sentenced on Wednesday.

Emily Bollenbacher, 28, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 6-9 years in prison on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree, and 18 months on a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Both sentences are to run concurrent with each other, but consecutive to a prison sentence handed down in Mercer County.

Spencer Davis, 28, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 260 days in jail, with credit for 260 days already served, for violating his probation.

Joshua Hawk, 42, of Montpelier, Indiana, was sentenced to 8 months in prison on a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired, a felony of the fourth degree. His license was also suspended for 10 years and he was fined $1,350.

Also this week, Alexandria Fletter, 21, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation. A new $5,000 cash bond was set in her case and she will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Thursday, November 14.