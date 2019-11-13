4-H club planning Holiday Lights display

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert 4-H Exchange Club would like to invite area residents to the 2019 Holiday Lights at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. This year marks the 12th year of the light show.

In 2007, the Exchange Club began with only 13 displays and 500 vehicles drove through. This year’s show has more than 120 displays and 3,500 vehicles are expected to drive through. Exhibits are themed around the holidays and are supplied by local businesses, individuals, churches, and clubs.

The first night of this year’s light show will be November 27 and the show will be open from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday from November 27-December 8. From December 12-27, the display is open each day from 6-9 p.m.

Carriage rides through the light show will be offered Friday and Saturday, December 13-14. Santa will be featured every Saturday night. The cost is $5 per car to drive through and $7 a car for the carriage ride. To access the light show, cars should enter at Fox Road Gate 4. Decals are also available for purchase for $10 to enjoy the light show unlimited times (limited amount).

For additional information, contact Jay at 419.203.2234 or Cindy at 419.203.1413. Information is also available on the Exchange Club’s Facebook page: 4-H Exchange Club Holiday Light Show.

The Van Wert County 4-H Exchange group is comprised of youths ages 13-18 from all areas of the county. This event is a fundraiser for the group to help support the cost to host or travel to other states in the summer. The 4-Hers experience other cultures and lifestyles, build friendships, and learn more about other areas of the country — making memories that last forever.