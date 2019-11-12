VW Rotary offering corporate partnerships

Rotary members are people of action. They identify the issues that affect their communities and then work together to find the best course of action. No project is too big or too small for them. Rotary embraces new challenges every day and remains committed to finding solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues, whether it’s eradicating polio, providing clean water, or promoting peace.

Together, Rotary members make their communities better. They are neighbors — business professionals and community leaders who represent all generations, and nearly every ethnicity and culture.

Rotary is helping people in Van Wert. Since 1988, the Van Wert Rotary Foundation Charity Auction has raised over $900,000 for community projects like the Fountain Park concession facility, YMCA waterpark/splash pad and various improvements to Smiley Park

The Van Wert Rotary Club has the privilege of leaving an enduring impact on people’s lives, making them healthier, happier, and better off than they were before.

This fall, the Van Wert Rotary Club will be offering a new corporate partnership program. The program will offer businesses the ability to send employees to a series of Van Wert Rotary Club meetings to learn more about the organization.

Contact Mark Verville at 419.203.6619 or mark@vanwertchamber.com for more details.

Van Wert Rotary Club meets weekly over lunch on Tuesday from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. at Willow Bend Country Club.