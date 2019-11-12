Misty Rae McLaughlin

Misty Rae McLaughlin, 32, of Decatur, Indiana, and formerly of Van Wert, died at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Lima.

She was born September 14, 1987, in Bellaire, the daughter of Leona (Howard) Nieter, who survives in Decatur.

Other survivors include a sister, Jessica Reynolds of Decatur; two brothers, Curtis Sempkowski of Van Wert and Cory Howard of Decatur; and her grandfather, John Howard Sr. of Van Wert.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Harold Shafer officiating.

Visitation is from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.