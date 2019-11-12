Kemper family visits YM

The family of Hathaway Kemper, founder of Kemper Insurance, recently visited the YMCA of Van Wert County to tour the facility and donate a portrait of Mr. Kemper. Hathaway Kemper donated funds in the early 1970s to build the “Hathaway Kemper” Natatorium, which was completed in 1975. The natatorium houses the only indoor swimming pool in the county and continues to provide aquatic opportunities such as swimming lessons, physical therapy, fitness classes, and more for community members of all ages. For more information on YMCA aquatic programs or other YMCA programming, contact the Y at 419.238.0443. YMCA photo