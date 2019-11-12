Jean Ann Young

Jean Ann Young, 89, of Van Wert, passed away at 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born August 5, 1930, in Lima, the daughter of James and Matilda (Hiebert) Sampson, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathleen M. (Leonard) Roby of Ohio City; one son, Charlie (Wanda) Young of Ohio City; two brothers, Merle Sampson of North Carolina and Albert (Cathy) Sampson of Columbus; two sisters, Tillie Washburn of St. Marys and Shirley (Clay) Davis of Lima; five grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

A grandson, Seth Ezediel Miller; three brothers, Jim, Bernie, and George Sampson; a sister, Thelma Houser; and a son (in infancy), also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.