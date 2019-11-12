City woman killed in 2-vehicle accident

Van Wert independent

A Van Wert woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night at the intersection of U.S. 30 and John Brown Road.

Kathi R. Williams, 58, of Van Wert, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, which occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach.

According to investigators, Williams was driving a 2011 Dodge Avenger south on John Brown Road and failed to stop at the intersection with U.S. 30. While attempting to cross the highway, Williams’ car was hit in the driver’s side by a 2018 Volvo CB driven west on U.S. 30 by Homer E. Bolin, 67, of Georgetown, Kentucky. Following the crash, the Volvo ended up in the median between the east and westbound lanes, while the Avenger ended up on the north side of U.S. 30. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

Mrs. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office and her body was taken to Van Wert Health. Bolin was not injured.

Sheriff Riggenbach said the crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Van Wert Fire and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Van Wert Garage, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Van Wert Police Department.