Betty Jane Rhodes

Betty Jane Rhodes, 90, of Van Wert, died at 5:04 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her residence.

She was born September 30, 1929, in York Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of Marion H. and Mildred (Williams) Reidenbach, who both preceded her in death. Her husband, Bob Rhodes, preceded her in death on December 2, 2008.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Brenda) Rhodes of Marysville, Roger (Teresa) Rhodes of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Randy Rhodes of Van Wert, and Ronda (Dana) Pollock of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren, Bethany Rhodes, Holly Rhodes, Jeffery Rhodes, Tina Rhodes, Heather Rhodes, Sarah Vargas, Gabriel Rhodes, Stacie Rhodes, Shellie Ralston, Kyle Pollock, and Kierstin Ruffner; and nine great-grandchildren, Baylee Myers, Sam Rhodes, Jessie Gonzales, Juliet Vargas, Jeshua Vargas, Logan Pollock, Jason Pollock, Chloe Schrader, and Scott Schrader.

A brother John Reidenbach, and one sister, Margaret Bartal, also preceded her in death.

Betty was a lifelong member of the former Trinity Lutheran Church in Middle Point and a retired employee of the former Aeroquip Corporation in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Thursday November, 14, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Save-A-Warrior Fund, Salvation Army, or Wounded Warriors.

