Best of Random Thoughts

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Today’s feature is a collection of some of the top Random Thoughts of the fall sports season, stretching from mid-August to late October.

Regular Random Thoughts will return next Tuesday.

August 20, 2019

Preseason poll

The Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll was released on Monday and the usual teams are on top – Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Here’s a thought – why not wait until three or four games have been played before issuing a poll? It’s all speculation now, why not get a real look at teams before ranking them?

It won’t happen, but it seems like a good idea.

September 10, 2019

Monday night football

Count me as one of the fans who wishes the NFL would stick with a doubleheader Monday Night Football format.

Personally, I’d much rather have that than a Thursday night game, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon.

September 17, 2019

CBS sports

I had to chuckle a bit on Sunday. CBSsports.com had a headline asking if three SEC teams could qualify for the college football playoff this year.

Since CBS broadcasts SEC games, it’s nothing more than hype.

Unless every other conference absolutely collapses and has a bunch of 9-3 teams, that’s not going to happen.

Nice try CBS.

October 8, 2019

Stat of the week

During last Friday’s 39-34 loss to St. Marys Memorial, Kenton quarterback Blaine Huston completed 53 of 87 passes for 650 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

That’s not a typo. 87 pass attempts. 53 completions, 650 yards. There are some teams that won’t throw 87 passes the entire season.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, Huston’s 87 attempts ties a national record set in 2013 by Tyler Hutchinson of Greenville, Illinois.

The 53 completions is tied for second nationally. The record is 58, set by Kenton’s Grant Sherman against Bryan in 2013.

October 22, 2019

What if…?

I’m quite sure I’m not the only person who’s thought about this, but could we see Ohio State and LSU, led by former OSU backup quarterback Joe Burrow lock horns in the college football playoffs, perhaps even the national championship game?